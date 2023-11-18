Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Kane County, Illinois this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Kane County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Batavia High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.