How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) take on the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.
Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- Last season, the Ramblers had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Privateers' opponents knocked down.
- In games Loyola Chicago shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 7-7 overall.
- The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Privateers ranked 303rd.
- Last year, the Ramblers averaged 11.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Privateers gave up (79.3).
- Loyola Chicago had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 79.3 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison
- Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).
- Defensively the Ramblers were better in home games last year, surrendering 71.2 points per game, compared to 74.8 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Loyola Chicago performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 89-65
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|L 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/22/2023
|Creighton
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
