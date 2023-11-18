The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) take on the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

Last season, the Ramblers had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Privateers' opponents knocked down.

In games Loyola Chicago shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 7-7 overall.

The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Privateers ranked 303rd.

Last year, the Ramblers averaged 11.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Privateers gave up (79.3).

Loyola Chicago had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 79.3 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).

Defensively the Ramblers were better in home games last year, surrendering 71.2 points per game, compared to 74.8 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Loyola Chicago performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule