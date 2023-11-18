Saturday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) and the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Loyola Chicago squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 78, New Orleans 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-8.8)

Loyola Chicago (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

Last season, Loyola Chicago was 289th in the country on offense (67.4 points scored per game) and 251st on defense (72.5 points conceded).

Last season, the Ramblers were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.0 per game) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3).

Loyola Chicago was 117th in the nation in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

The Ramblers were 210th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 221st in 3-point percentage (33.4%) last season.

Last year, Loyola Chicago was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 229th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Loyola Chicago attempted 40.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 59.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of Loyola Chicago's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.9% were 2-pointers.

