Should you wager on Marco Scandella to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:58 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:04 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

