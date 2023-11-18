Our projection model predicts the Missouri Tigers will take down the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-11.5) Toss Up (57.5) Missouri 38, Florida 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 SEC Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Missouri vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 7-2-0 this year.

Missouri has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 3.2 more than the average point total for Missouri games this season.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

So far this year, the Gators have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Florida has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 11.5 points or more this season (0-2).

The teams have hit the over in six of the Gators' nine games with a set total.

Florida games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.2 points, 6.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 32.8 22.3 32.8 20.7 32.3 24 Florida 29.5 27.4 34.8 16.6 25.3 37

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.