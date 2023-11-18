SEC opponents meet when the No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) and the Florida Gators (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri is averaging 442.7 yards per game offensively this season (26th in the FBS), and is giving up 343.9 yards per game (41st) on the other side of the ball. With 29.5 points per game on offense, Florida ranks 50th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 78th, surrendering 27.4 points per contest.

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Missouri vs. Florida Key Statistics

Missouri Florida 442.7 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.3 (49th) 343.9 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (69th) 161.1 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (88th) 281.6 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.1 (27th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (128th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 2,723 yards (272.3 ypg) on 200-of-294 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 244 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader has racked up 1,124 yards on 197 carries while finding the end zone 11 times. He's also caught 20 passes for 191 yards (19.1 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 66 times for 270 yards (27 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's team-leading 977 yards as a receiver have come on 67 catches (out of 98 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put together a 547-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes on 66 targets.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 400 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 passes.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 2,695 yards (269.5 ypg) while completing 73.2% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Trevor Etienne has rushed 106 times for 628 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has been given 122 carries and totaled 625 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 224 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 881 receiving yards (88.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 61 receptions on 82 targets with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put up a 479-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 61 targets.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 289 reciving yards (28.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.