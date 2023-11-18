The Florida Gators (5-5) are 11.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

On offense, Missouri ranks 31st in the FBS with 32.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 45th in points allowed (343.9 points allowed per contest). With 417.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida ranks 46th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 75th, surrendering 385.0 total yards per game.

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Missouri vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -11.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Missouri Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, averaging 437.0 total yards per game during that stretch (-18-worst). They've been more successful on defense, allowing 340.3 total yards per contest (52nd).

The Tigers rank 82nd in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (16.3 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Despite having the 104th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (228.3 passing yards per game), Missouri ranks -56-worst in pass defense over that stretch (246.0 passing yards surrendered per game).

The Tigers rank 36th in rushing offense (208.7 rushing yards per game) and 38th in rushing defense (94.3 rushing yards per game allowed) during their last three contests.

The Tigers are unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In its past three games, Missouri has not gone over the total.

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Missouri has posted a 7-2-0 record against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Missouri games have hit the over on five of nine occasions (55.6%).

Missouri has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Missouri has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 2,723 yards (272.3 ypg) on 200-of-294 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 244 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader has racked up 1,124 yards on 197 carries while finding paydirt 11 times. He's also caught 20 passes for 191 yards (19.1 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has collected 270 yards on 66 attempts, scoring two times.

Luther Burden III's team-high 977 yards as a receiver have come on 67 receptions (out of 98 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has hauled in 43 passes while averaging 54.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has compiled 31 grabs for 400 yards, an average of 40.0 yards per game.

Darius Robinson has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's top tackler, has 52 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 33 tackles and four passes defended.

