The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Huskies had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents hit.
  • Northern Illinois went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans finished 96th.
  • Last year, the Huskies recorded 7.4 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
  • Northern Illinois went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Huskies gave up 1.2 fewer points per game (74.3) than on the road (75.5).
  • In home games, Northern Illinois made 2.0 more threes per game (8.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Appalachian State W 91-78 NIU Convocation Center
11/13/2023 Illinois Tech W 107-55 NIU Convocation Center
11/17/2023 @ Georgia State W 70-64 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/18/2023 Little Rock - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/25/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
11/27/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.