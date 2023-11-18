The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Huskies had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents hit.

Northern Illinois went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.

The Huskies were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans finished 96th.

Last year, the Huskies recorded 7.4 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Trojans allowed (79.4).

Northern Illinois went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Huskies gave up 1.2 fewer points per game (74.3) than on the road (75.5).

In home games, Northern Illinois made 2.0 more threes per game (8.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule