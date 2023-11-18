Big Ten rivals will clash when the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) face the Purdue Boilermakers (3-7). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Northwestern vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northwestern 27, Purdue 22

Northwestern 27, Purdue 22 Northwestern has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wildcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Purdue has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won twice.

The Boilermakers have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 57.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (-2.5)



Northwestern (-2.5) Northwestern has six wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

Purdue owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Northwestern and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 47.5 points four times this season.

In the Purdue's 10 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

Northwestern averages 20.5 points per game against Purdue's 23.7, totaling 3.3 points under the game's total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 41.4 43.5 Implied Total AVG 27.4 26.8 28.3 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 51.8 45.3 Implied Total AVG 28.2 28.8 27.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-3 1-3

