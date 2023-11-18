When the Northwestern Wildcats play the Purdue Boilermakers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+3) Toss Up (49.5) Northwestern 27, Purdue 22

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 6-2-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Northwestern is 5-2 against the spread.

Out of the Wildcats' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average over/under in Northwestern games this year is 7.3 less points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Boilermakers' record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Purdue is winless against the spread when it is 3-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been six Boilermakers games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Purdue games this season.

Wildcats vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 23.7 31.1 28.7 33.7 16.3 27.3 Northwestern 20.5 22.8 28.8 25.8 13.5 22.3

