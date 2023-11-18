The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Rhode Island Rams (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 40.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Rams allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • In games Northwestern shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 8-2 overall.
  • The Rams ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 171st.
  • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Rams gave up.
  • Northwestern had a 9-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last season, posting 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in road games (68.4).
  • At home, Northwestern sunk 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Binghamton W 72-61 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/10/2023 Dayton W 71-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/14/2023 Western Michigan W 63-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/18/2023 Rhode Island - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue - Welsh-Ryan Arena

