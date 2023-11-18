The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Rhode Island Rams (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 40.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Rams allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

In games Northwestern shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 8-2 overall.

The Rams ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 171st.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Rams gave up.

Northwestern had a 9-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last season, posting 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in road games (68.4).

At home, Northwestern sunk 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

