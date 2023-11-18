Saturday's game between the Rhode Island Rams (3-0) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) going head to head at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 73, Northwestern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Rhode Island (-6.4)

Rhode Island (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Northwestern Performance Insights

Offensively, Northwestern was the 280th-ranked team in college basketball (67.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 23rd-best (62.8 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Wildcats were 171st in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game) last season. They were 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

Northwestern was 193rd in the nation in assists (12.8 per game) last year.

At 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.1% from downtown last year, the Wildcats were 149th and 291st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Northwestern was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last year.

The Wildcats attempted 41% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.3% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 59% of their shots, with 67.7% of their makes coming from there.

