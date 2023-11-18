The Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ryan Field. The game has a point total set at 46.5.

Purdue is totaling 366.3 yards per game offensively this year (83rd in the FBS), and is allowing 389.7 yards per game (84th) on the defensive side of the ball. Northwestern has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 20.5 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 22.8 points per contest (48th-ranked).

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

Purdue vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -3 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Northwestern Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 286 yards per game in their past three games (-98-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 300.3 (26th-ranked).

The Wildcats are -50-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.3 per game) and 28th in points conceded (15.7).

In its past three games, Northwestern has thrown for 180.3 yards per game (-49-worst in the country), and conceded 198 through the air (106th).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have rushed for 105.7 yards per game (-72-worst in college football) and given up 102.3 on the ground (46th).

In their last three contests, the Wildcats have covered the spread each time, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Northwestern has hit the over once.

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Northwestern games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season, Northwestern has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Northwestern has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 1,121 yards on 60.4% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has run the ball 123 times for 454 yards, with two touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has racked up 162 yards (on 35 carries).

Bryce Kirtz paces his team with 526 receiving yards on 36 catches with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has caught 40 passes and compiled 472 receiving yards (47.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

A.J. Henning's 52 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Aidan Hubbard has six sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 18 tackles.

Bryce Gallagher is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 80 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Theran Johnson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 26 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

