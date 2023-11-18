The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rhode Island Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ishmael Leggett: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Martin: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brayon Freeman: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Carey: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sebastian Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 66.0 318th
23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.6 117th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.4 341st
193rd 12.8 Assists 11.2 319th
6th 9.0 Turnovers 13.5 320th

