Northwestern vs. Rhode Island November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)
- Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rhode Island Top Players (2022-23)
- Ishmael Leggett: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Martin: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brayon Freeman: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Carey: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sebastian Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Rhode Island AVG
|Rhode Island Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|66.0
|318th
|23rd
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.4
|341st
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|6th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
