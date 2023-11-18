The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rhode Island Top Players (2022-23)

Ishmael Leggett: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Martin: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Brayon Freeman: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Carey: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Sebastian Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 66.0 318th 23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.6 117th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.4 341st 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.2 319th 6th 9.0 Turnovers 13.5 320th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.