The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) host the Rhode Island Rams (3-0) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Northwestern had more success against the spread than Rhode Island last season, recording an ATS record of 18-12-0, as opposed to the 10-18-0 record of the Rams.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 67.7 133.7 62.8 133.4 134.0 Rhode Island 66.0 133.7 70.6 133.4 136.7

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Rams allowed.

When Northwestern scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 7-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 12-18-0 Rhode Island 10-18-0 16-12-0

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Rhode Island 13-5 Home Record 7-9 7-4 Away Record 1-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

