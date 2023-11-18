Robert Thomas will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings play on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Thomas are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Robert Thomas vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:59 per game on the ice, is +8.

Thomas has a goal in six of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Thomas has a point in 12 games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Thomas has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Thomas Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 3 17 Points 3 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

