Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 18?
Should you bet on Scott Perunovich to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Perunovich has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-0
Blues vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
