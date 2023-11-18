Saturday's game features the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-3) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-2) matching up at George Gervin GameAbove Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-62 victory for heavily favored SIU-Edwardsville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 18.

The Cougars head into this contest on the heels of a 90-86 loss to Illinois State on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 82, Eastern Michigan 62

Other OVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' -414 scoring differential last season (outscored by 13.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 64 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per outing (355th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, SIU-Edwardsville scored 69.6 points per game in OVC play, and 64 overall.

At home, the Cougars scored 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 60.6.

At home, SIU-Edwardsville allowed 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 79.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.