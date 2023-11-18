In the contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis and Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Salukis to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-23.1) 42.8 Southern Illinois 33, Indiana State 10

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

No Salukis game has gone over the point total this year.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

In Sycamores games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Salukis vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 24.2 18.1 24.8 18.5 23.8 17.8 Indiana State 13.9 29.2 11.4 19.2 16.4 39.2

