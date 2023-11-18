Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Western Illinois Leathernecks square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Coyotes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-36.9) 46.5 South Dakota 42, Western Illinois 5

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Leathernecks games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last year.

A total of five of Coyotes games last year hit the over.

Leathernecks vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 13.2 46.1 16.3 47 11.2 45.5 South Dakota 21.3 15.5 24.7 15.2 16.3 16

