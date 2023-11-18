Saturday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Illinois, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

The Leathernecks enter this game following a 101-23 victory against Hannibal-La Grange on Wednesday.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 72, Valparaiso 67

Other OVC Predictions

Western Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Leathernecks were outscored by 5.7 points per game last season (scoring 67.5 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball while allowing 73.2 per contest to rank 340th in college basketball) and had a -170 scoring differential overall.

Western Illinois scored more in conference action (68.8 points per game) than overall (67.5).

At home, the Leathernecks averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 63.1.

At home, Western Illinois gave up 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 74.1.

