The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) take on the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Leathernecks scored just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (67.5) than the Beacons allowed their opponents to score (71.4).
  • Western Illinois had a 3-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.6 points.
  • Last year, the Beacons scored 13.6 fewer points per game (59.6) than the Leathernecks gave up (73.2).
  • Valparaiso went 4-1 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Western Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Wisconsin L 74-52 Kohl Center
11/12/2023 Northern Illinois W 95-62 Western Hall
11/15/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 101-23 Western Hall
11/18/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 Stephens College - Western Hall
11/28/2023 Chicago State - Western Hall

