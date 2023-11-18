How to Watch the Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) take on the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Leathernecks scored just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (67.5) than the Beacons allowed their opponents to score (71.4).
- Western Illinois had a 3-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.6 points.
- Last year, the Beacons scored 13.6 fewer points per game (59.6) than the Leathernecks gave up (73.2).
- Valparaiso went 4-1 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Western Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 74-52
|Kohl Center
|11/12/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 95-62
|Western Hall
|11/15/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 101-23
|Western Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|Stephens College
|-
|Western Hall
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Western Hall
