DePaul vs. San Francisco: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) battle the San Francisco Dons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Francisco vs. DePaul matchup.
DePaul vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-8.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-8.5)
|143.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. San Francisco Betting Trends (2022-23)
- DePaul went 11-17-0 ATS last year.
- The Blue Demons were 4-8 ATS last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- San Francisco put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Dons games went over the point total 12 out of 28 times last season.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.