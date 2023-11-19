The DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) battle the San Francisco Dons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Francisco vs. DePaul matchup.

DePaul vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline DePaul Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-8.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-8.5) 143.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. San Francisco Betting Trends (2022-23)

DePaul went 11-17-0 ATS last year.

The Blue Demons were 4-8 ATS last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

San Francisco put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Dons games went over the point total 12 out of 28 times last season.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.