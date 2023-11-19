DePaul vs. San Francisco November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) will play the San Francisco Dons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
DePaul vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
DePaul vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|DePaul AVG
|DePaul Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|342nd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|7th
|10.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
