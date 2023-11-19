The DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) will play the San Francisco Dons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

DePaul vs. San Francisco Game Information

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

  • Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

  • Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

DePaul vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 71.2 186th
274th 73.4 Points Allowed 77.3 342nd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
7th 10.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th
193rd 12.8 Assists 13.9 109th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.6 258th

