Sunday's game features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) clashing at Millett Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-58 win for heavily favored Miami (OH) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

According to our computer prediction, Miami (OH) is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 139.5 total.

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 72, Eastern Illinois 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH)

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-7.5)



Miami (OH) (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (139.5)



Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers' -12 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.4 points per game (328th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (113th in college basketball).

Eastern Illinois records 33.0 rebounds per game (225th in college basketball), compared to the 32.6 of its opponents.

Eastern Illinois knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

Eastern Illinois has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.0 per game (123rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (136th in college basketball).

