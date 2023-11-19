The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (OH) -7.5 139.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points once this season.

Eastern Illinois' games this season have had an average of 129.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Eastern Illinois has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Miami (OH) (1-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than Eastern Illinois (2-2-0) this year.

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 18 69.2% 73.7 142.5 74.5 146.6 149 Eastern Illinois 16 59.3% 68.8 142.5 72.1 146.6 138.9

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 63.4 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 65 the RedHawks give up.

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 0-0 11-15-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 7-6 16-11-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Eastern Illinois 9-9 Home Record 6-9 3-9 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

