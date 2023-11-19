Illinois vs. Southern November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) will play the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Illinois vs. Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois vs. Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
