Sunday's game that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (2-1) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) at Welsh-Ryan Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-74 in favor of Northwestern, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Wildcats suffered a 110-52 loss to Notre Dame.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 87, Southeast Missouri State 74

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats put up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per outing last season (318th in college basketball). They had a -221 scoring differential and were outscored by 7.4 points per game.

With 61.3 points per game in Big Ten tilts, Northwestern posted 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.7 PPG).

The Wildcats posted 65.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, they averaged 61.9 points per contest.

Northwestern gave up 67.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.2 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.