The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) go up against the South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup in this article.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-3.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-3.5) 128.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

South Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Jaguars games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.