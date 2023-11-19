The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) will play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 74.6 109th 45th 65.2 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 34.2 49th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 200th 307th 11.4 Assists 12.3 237th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 12 200th

