SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) will play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)
- Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|45th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.