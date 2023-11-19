Sunday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (3-1) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of North Texas, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last time out, the Salukis lost 70-64 to Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Southern Illinois vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Southern Illinois 64

Southern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Salukis put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per contest last season (351st in college basketball). They had a -48 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Southern Illinois averaged 72.5 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 0.9 fewer points per game than its season average (73.4).

The Salukis averaged 77.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Southern Illinois allowed 73 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 77.5.

