Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two games on Monday's college basketball schedule feature a Big East team, including the matchup between the USC Trojans and the Seton Hall Pirates.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison vs. DePaul Blue Demons
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|-
|USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|FloHoops
