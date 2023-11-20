The Bradley Braves (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Tulane Green Wave (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Bradley vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Green Wave allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Bradley had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Green Wave finished 283rd.

Last year, the Braves put up 70.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Green Wave allowed.

Bradley had a 12-0 record last season when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley put up 78.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 66.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Braves were better at home last season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 66.3 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Bradley fared better at home last year, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in road games.

