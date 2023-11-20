How to Watch Bradley vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Tulane Green Wave (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bradley vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Green Wave allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Bradley had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Green Wave finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Braves put up 70.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Green Wave allowed.
- Bradley had a 12-0 record last season when putting up more than 77.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley put up 78.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 66.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Braves were better at home last season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 66.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Bradley fared better at home last year, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UAB
|W 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah State
|W 72-66
|Carver Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.