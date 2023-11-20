The Bradley Braves (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Green Wave have also taken three games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bradley vs. Tulane matchup.

Bradley vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Bradley vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. Tulane Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bradley put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Braves games hit the over.

Tulane won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 19 of the Green Wave's games last year went over the point total.

