Bradley vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Bradley Braves (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Green Wave have also taken three games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bradley vs. Tulane matchup.
Bradley vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Bradley vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bradley Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bradley (-1.5)
|147.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Bradley (-2.5)
|146.5
|-137
|+114
Bradley vs. Tulane Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Bradley put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 15 Braves games hit the over.
- Tulane won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.
- A total of 19 of the Green Wave's games last year went over the point total.
