Bradley vs. Tulane November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) play the Bradley Braves (1-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.
Bradley vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tulane Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Bradley vs. Tulane Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|19th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|363rd
|5.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
