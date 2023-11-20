On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (3-5) hit the court against the Miami Heat (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor.

Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Heat are getting 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this season.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.

The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.

Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Bulls Heat 108.1 Points Avg. 107.4 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111.3 44.8% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.0% Three Point % 38.0%

