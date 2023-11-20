The Miami Heat (8-5) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 209.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 209.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.

Chicago's games this year have had a 217.7-point total on average, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has gone 5-9-0 ATS this year.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 10 76.9% 109.6 216.8 109.6 220.1 219.9 Bulls 10 71.4% 107.2 216.8 110.5 220.1 219.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

The Bulls' 107.2 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat give up.

Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 109.6 points.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-9 3-2 6-8 Heat 5-8 3-6 5-8

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat 107.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-5 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

