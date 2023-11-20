Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (8-5) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|209.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 209.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 217.7-point total on average, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago has gone 5-9-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Bulls Injury Report
|Heat vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Heat vs Bulls Prediction
|Heat vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Bulls Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Bulls
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|76.9%
|109.6
|216.8
|109.6
|220.1
|219.9
|Bulls
|10
|71.4%
|107.2
|216.8
|110.5
|220.1
|219.8
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).
- The Bulls' 107.2 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat give up.
- Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 109.6 points.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-9
|3-2
|6-8
|Heat
|5-8
|3-6
|5-8
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bulls
|Heat
|107.2
|109.6
|29
|25
|3-1
|4-3
|3-1
|5-2
|110.5
|109.6
|8
|7
|3-4
|1-5
|4-3
|4-2
