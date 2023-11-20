Bulls vs. Heat Injury Report Today - November 20
The Chicago Bulls (5-9) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Monday, November 20 matchup with the Miami Heat (8-5) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Last time out, the Bulls bested the Heat 102-97 on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan led the way with a team-leading 23 points in the victory for the Bulls, while Jimmy Butler notched 25 points in the loss for the Heat.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Dalen Terry
|SG
|Out
|Patella
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: R.J. Hampton: Questionable (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.