The Chicago Bulls (5-9) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Monday, November 20 matchup with the Miami Heat (8-5) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Bulls bested the Heat 102-97 on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan led the way with a team-leading 23 points in the victory for the Bulls, while Jimmy Butler notched 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Dalen Terry SG Out Patella 1.5 1.0 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: R.J. Hampton: Questionable (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream:

