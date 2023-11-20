The Miami Heat (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on November 20, 2023.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 47.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 11th.

The Bulls score just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Heat give up (109.6).

Chicago is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are putting up more points at home (108 per game) than away (105.8). And they are allowing less at home (107.7) than on the road (115.6).

The Bulls pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (22.4) than away (21.2).

Bulls Injuries