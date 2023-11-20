How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Bulls Injury Report
|Heat vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Bulls Prediction
|Heat vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 47.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 11th.
- The Bulls score just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Heat give up (109.6).
- Chicago is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Bulls are putting up more points at home (108 per game) than away (105.8). And they are allowing less at home (107.7) than on the road (115.6).
- At home, Chicago concedes 107.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.6.
- The Bulls pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (22.4) than away (21.2).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Dalen Terry
|Questionable
|Patella
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.