Bookmakers have listed player props for DeMar DeRozan and others when the Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 4.5 (Over: -128)

The 21.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Monday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 15.5 point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Monday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Vucevic has knocked down 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5 points Zach LaVine scores per game are 3.0 more than his over/under on Monday (21.5).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

LaVine's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 7.0 less than his prop total on Monday (23.5).

He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

