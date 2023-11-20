The Miami Heat (8-5) and the Chicago Bulls (5-9) are scheduled to play on Monday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Tyler Herro and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Bulls' Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Bulls on Saturday, 102-97. Jimmy Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while DeRozan paced the winning team with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 23 4 4 1 0 2 Nikola Vucevic 15 8 0 1 1 1 Coby White 14 3 5 1 0 4

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan provides the Bulls 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic contributes with 14.5 points per game, plus 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Bulls receive 7.3 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists.

The Bulls receive 9.8 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists.

