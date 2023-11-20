The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs put up just 1.4 more points per game (23.1) than the Eagles give up (21.7).

The Chiefs collect 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles allow per matchup (323.3).

Kansas City rushes for 103.8 yards per game, 37.5 more than the 66.3 Philadelphia allows per outing.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (26.4) is higher than their overall average (23.1). But their average points allowed at home (14) is lower than overall (15.9).

The Chiefs accumulate 382.2 yards per game at home (13.5 more than their overall average), and give up 283.6 at home (4.6 less than overall).

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (282.2) is higher than its overall average (264.9). And its average yards conceded at home (162.6) is lower than overall (176).

The Chiefs rack up 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and give up 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs convert 45.2% of third downs in home games (0.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.9% at home (1.6% lower than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS

