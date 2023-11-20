Coby White and the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 102-97 win over the Heat (his last action) White put up 14 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-164)

Over 3.5 (-164) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last season, second in the league.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

The Heat gave up 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the league last season, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 29 14 3 5 4 0 1

