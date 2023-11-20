Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at New Trier High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Winnetka, IL

Winnetka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Amundsen High School at Kankakee High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine South High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 20

5:55 PM CT on November 20 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwards County High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 20

6:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Woodlawn, IL

Woodlawn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Latin School of Chicago

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Walther Christian Academy at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 20

6:55 PM CT on November 20 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Intrinsic Downtown at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenger High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 20

7:25 PM CT on November 20 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Chicago at Richwoods High School