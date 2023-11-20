The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, face off versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 102-97 win over the Heat (his previous game) DeRozan posted 23 points and four assists.

Now let's dig into DeRozan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last year, allowing 41.9 per game.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 28th in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 40 23 4 4 2 0 1

