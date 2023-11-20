Monday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (2-3) and Howard Bison (1-5) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 71-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored DePaul, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 20.

The Blue Demons enter this contest after a 71-69 loss to Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

DePaul vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 71, Howard 57

DePaul Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

DePaul has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, DePaul is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

19.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Kate Clarke: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.5 FG%

7.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.5 FG% Jorie Allen: 11.6 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.6 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Michelle Sidor: 9.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allow 68.0 per contest (241st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.