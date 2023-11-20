The Long Beach State Beach (2-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds shot at a 43.4% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beach averaged.

Illinois State went 8-10 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beach finished 16th.

The Redbirds averaged 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Beach allowed (74.4).

Illinois State went 4-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois State scored 6.0 more points per game at home (70.3) than on the road (64.3).

The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.

At home, Illinois State drained 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule