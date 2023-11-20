How to Watch Illinois State vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Beach State Beach (2-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds shot at a 43.4% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beach averaged.
- Illinois State went 8-10 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beach finished 16th.
- The Redbirds averaged 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- Illinois State went 4-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois State scored 6.0 more points per game at home (70.3) than on the road (64.3).
- The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
- At home, Illinois State drained 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (30.2%).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lourdes
|W 75-56
|Redbird Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 69-61
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Redbird Arena
