The Long Beach State Beach (2-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds shot at a 43.4% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beach averaged.
  • Illinois State went 8-10 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beach finished 16th.
  • The Redbirds averaged 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
  • Illinois State went 4-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Illinois State scored 6.0 more points per game at home (70.3) than on the road (64.3).
  • The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
  • At home, Illinois State drained 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lourdes W 75-56 Redbird Arena
11/11/2023 @ Saint Louis L 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois W 69-61 Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State - Redbird Arena

