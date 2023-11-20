Monday's contest features the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) and the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) squaring off at Hertz Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-67 win for heavily favored Long Beach State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no line set.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 84, Illinois State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-16.3)

Long Beach State (-16.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State Performance Insights

Illinois State put up 66.5 points per game and gave up 70.5 last year, ranking them 313th in the country on offense and 193rd defensively.

Last season, the Redbirds were 303rd in the nation in rebounds (29.3 per game) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.0).

With 10.8 assists per game last year, Illinois State was 333rd in the nation.

With 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Redbirds were 192nd and 209th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Illinois State was 156th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and 178th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.7%).

Last season, Illinois State took 59.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.5% of Illinois State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.