The Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Estero, Florida

Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Illinois State had less success against the spread than Long Beach State last year, recording an ATS record of 11-18-0, compared to the 13-16-0 mark of the Beach.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 66.5 143 70.5 144.9 135.4 Long Beach State 76.5 143 74.4 144.9 145.2

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.5 points per game the Redbirds put up were 7.9 fewer points than the Beach gave up (74.4).

When Illinois State totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 11-18-0 17-12-0 Long Beach State 13-16-0 15-14-0

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Long Beach State 8-7 Home Record 9-5 3-9 Away Record 6-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

