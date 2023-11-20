Illinois State vs. Long Beach State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Illinois State Betting Records & Stats
- Illinois State won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Illinois State had less success against the spread than Long Beach State last year, recording an ATS record of 11-18-0, compared to the 13-16-0 mark of the Beach.
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois State
|66.5
|143
|70.5
|144.9
|135.4
|Long Beach State
|76.5
|143
|74.4
|144.9
|145.2
Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 66.5 points per game the Redbirds put up were 7.9 fewer points than the Beach gave up (74.4).
- When Illinois State totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois State
|11-18-0
|17-12-0
|Long Beach State
|13-16-0
|15-14-0
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois State
|Long Beach State
|8-7
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-9
|Away Record
|6-9
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
