Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Kane County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spoon River Valley High School - Co-op Cuba at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
